 Hercules SETUP utility

Hercules is great utility if you are working with the serial and Ethernet devices & interfaces. General useful parts :

Serial port terminal (COM5 and higher support)

(COM5 and higher support) TCP/IP Client terminal (similar to "Telnet")

(similar to "Telnet") TCP/IP Server "terminal"

UDP "terminal"

For HW group devices only :

UDP Config utility (IP, Port, MASK, GW setting)

utility (IP, Port, MASK, GW setting) Test mode (TCP/IP terminal with TEA authorization support and NVT (Network virtual Terminal) parser for remote I/O pins control.

The Hercules SETUP is compatible with our free Virtual Serial Port, you can debug applications connected to remote serial port using Windows 2000 or higher.

UDP Config

This tab is to be used with HW-group devices only. In this window you can assign the IP address to compatible devices (PortBox, PortStore, PortStore2, I/O Controller, Charon 1 module, Poseidon etc..) Parameters : Search for the devices over UDP broadcast

List of all devices on the network segment (MAC list)

Check and assign main network parameters (IP address, IP mask ans Gateway)

Change main communication IP port

Define IP filter range (useful for the security reasons)

Special parameters TEA authorisation enable (useful for the security reasons) NVT enable (for the remote serial port devices) TCP Setup mode enable (port 99)

3x quick button (TCP Setup, TCP data communication, WWW Browser)

Find Devices button

Clicking on this button will find all the devices on your network segment.

The parameter changes are applied by clicking on this button. Otherwise the changes will not take place.

Not supported by most of the devices

Modules MAC list

In this window will be displayed the MAC addresses (a.k.a physical addresses) of the devices connected to your network segment. Clicking on a particular MAC address will highlight it and will show the parameter values of the respective device in the Required parameters field.

Module IP

This field displays the IP value of the respective device which has the MAC address highlighted in the Modules MAC list.

This field displays the port the device (operating as server) listens to. For the Connect with TCP Client button to work it has to be set to 23 (Telnet).

The Subnet Mask in this case 255.255.255.0. It must be the same for all the devices in the network segment.

The IP address of the PC, router or switch interface, etc., with which the device is directly connected.

W: Address (0.0.0.0 allows all)

IP address of a network or computer that is allowed to communicate with the device. This value must result from multiplying the remote IP address and the restriction mask (option N), otherwise the device does not react.

More details to the IP Filter you can find in the device's manuals, include examples and counting formulas..

N: Mask (0.0.0.0 allows all)

This mask restricts addresses that can communicate with the device. Security can be greatly enhanced by setting a fixed address or a suitable restrictive mask that disallow communication with unauthorized parties.

(IP requesting access AND N ) = W

If this condition is valid, you can access the device (AND is binary multiplication). More details in the device's manuals.



Checking this box enables encrypted communication with the device using TEA. Enable NVT : Checking this box enables to send to the device NVT commands.

: Checking this box enables to send to the device NVT commands. Enable TCP setup: Checking this box enables the configuration of the device with the TCP Client.

TCP Setup configuration button

Clicking on this button will automatically open a connection to the device through port 99. In the TCP Client menu you will see the device configuration mode. Press enter to see the parameters that you can set.

Clicking this button will automatically open a Telnet connection with the device (port 23). If the Port field of the device (the port where the device listens to) is not set to 23 this connection will fail.

Clicking this button will open the page of the device in a WEB browser, if the device has a WEB server running.

Serial

The Serial tab of the Hercules utility can be used as a simple serial port terminal for the RS-232 standard. It's similar to the Hyperterminal, some functions extended. Parameters : Set the parameters of the connection (speed, parity, handshake)

Set the mode of operation (Free, PortStore test, Data, Setup)

Set and display the value of the signal on each modem line (i.e. on each RS-232 pin)

Send and display messages or commands to and from remote device

Firmware update of device

Other parameters (in Right-click menu) Display special characters (in ASCII, HEX or DEC) Log the communication to a file Create and send a test file..

(in Right-click menu)







Name define the number of the serial communication port.

define the number of the serial communication port. Baud specifies the transmission rate in bauds [Bd].

specifies the transmission rate in bauds [Bd]. Data size specifies the number of data bits in a character.

specifies the number of data bits in a character. Parity

Specifies how the system uses the parity bit to check for transmission errors. Options are none, even, odd and mark.

Specifies how the system uses the parity bit to check for transmission errors. Options are none, even, odd and mark. Handshake

Transmission control to pause data transfer, when receiving buffer of the opposite device if full. Off : No handshake between the devices. RTS/CTS : Hardware hanshaking This method uses hardware lines RTS (Request to Send) and CTS (Clear to Send). When a receiver is ready for data, it asserts the RTS line indicating it is ready to receive data. This is read by the sender at the CTS input, indicating it is clear to send the data. XON/XOFF protocol: Software handshaking. The flow control used to protect against data overruns, uses data bytes as control characters. XON/XOFF protocol is controlled by the data recipient who sends an XOFF character (ASCII DC3, decimal 19, hex 13) to the sender if it is unable to continue to receive data. The sender suspends transmission until it receives an XON character (ASCII DC1, decimal 17, hex 11).



Transmission control to pause data transfer, when receiving buffer of the opposite device if full. Mode

Mode selection is dedicated for testing HW group devices For your operations use default " free " mode.

Open and Close the serial connection with a device with the above mentioned parameters.

Opends a dialog box to send a HWg firmware file (.Hwg) to update the firmware of the remote device. It's detailed described in every product's manual..

Send macro button

To sent data to the device press send button on the right of the respective field or use F1, F2, F3 respectively for the first, second and third field. Check the HEX box to send hex characters (used to send NVT commands). The ASCII characters are sent by typing #xxx (where x is a number in 0...9), $yy (where y is a hex number) or for example for line feed or for carriage return. To send the character #, $ or < type ##, $$ and << respectively.

Hercules can also control and monitor other RS-232 lines like RTS, CTS, DTR or DSR

You can find detailed information about RS-232 and these lines at http://www.hw-server.com/rs232

TCP client

The TCP Client tab of the Hercules utility can be used as a simple TCP/IP Client terminal similar to Telnet. Parameters : Assign the parameters of the connection (IP, port)

Set the TEA key and authorization code

Send and display messages or commands to and from remote device

Receive test data - used with HWg devices

Other parameters (in Right-click menu) Display special characters (in ASCII, HEX or DEC) Log the communication to a file Send a file to the remote device

(in Right-click menu)

Module IP

The IP address of the remote device.

The IP address of the remote device. Port

The port of the remote device - 23 for Telnet, 99 for TCP configuration of HWg devices.

Facility to ping the remote device to check for a connection. Results displayed in the Received/Sent data window.

Open and close the TCP/IP connection with the remote device.

button Open and close the TCP/IP connection with the remote device. TEA key

Secure 16 bytes pasword. It's set on both sides, it's never going thought network.

It's defined in most of our devices as 4 groups with 4 bytes defined in HEX form. - details

To open communication with the TEA secured device, you have to cut 12 digits to your clipboard and paste it into "Authorization code" form.Than click the button with the picture of the padlock and the result will be send to the connection.

If your TEA Key is equal to the Key on the opposite side, the TCP connection is enabled. Otherwise the connection is with some timeout closed by the TCP Client (device). - details

Receive the test data file. It's function dedicated for the PortStore and PortStore2 testing.. - details

To sent data to the device press send button on the right of the respective field or use F1, F2, F3 respectively for the first, second and third field.

Check the HEX box to send hex characters (used to send NVT commands). The ASCII characters are sent by typing #xxx (where x is a number in 0...9), $yy (where y is a hex number) or for example for line feed or for carriage return. To send the character #, $ or < type ##, $$ and << respectively.

TCP server

The TCP Server tab of the Hercules utility can be used as TCP Server terminal and listen to any port. The data received from the Client will be displayed in the Received data window Parameters : Assign the port to listen to

Set the TEA key for client authorization

Display how many clients are connected

Send and display messages or commands to and from remote device

Find the Hex and Dec code for characters

Other parameters (in Right-click menu) Display special characters (in ASCII, HEX or DEC) Log the communication to a file Send a file to the remote device

(in Right-click menu)

Port

The port at which the server listens to - 80 for HTTP, 23 for Telnet, etc.

Hercules details: Check our simple example, how you can test the HTTP server..

Listen to a port and close the connection.

button Listen to a port and close the connection. TEA authorization

Here in the server version i.e., server just accept or reject connection, if client use the same TEA key. You can test it if you run 2x Hercules SETUP as the TCP client in first window and TCP server in second window.

Here in the server version i.e., server just accept or reject connection, if client use the same TEA key. You can test it if you run 2x Hercules SETUP as the TCP client in first window and TCP server in second window. Client authorization

Open and close the TCP/IP connection with the remote device.

Open and close the TCP/IP connection with the remote device. Client connection status

Displays the status of the connection and the number of the clients connected.

TCP server lisening on specified port in the Server status and show received data in RAW format. You can try Listen on port 80 on your PC and entry your IP address into your browser..



Note: Don't use receiveing port lower than 1024 in MS Windows, it can make you troubles with TCP/IP comunication, because Windows using these port numbers for system functions.

Send button

To sent data to the device press send button on the right of the respective field. Check the HEX box to send hex characters (used to send NVT commands). The ASCII characters are sent by typing #xxx (where x is a number in 0...9), $yy (where y is a hex number) or for example for line feed or for carriage return. To send the character #, $ or < type ##, $$ and << respectively.

Show HEX and Decimal value of the character before cursor in the Received data window. If you want to know Value of some specified character, write it into Decoder Input window.

By checking this checkbox the TCP Server start ECHO function = it's send back every received data to the TCP connection.

UDP tab

The UDP tab is simple "terminal" based on the UDP datagrams.

The main purpose of this tab is to send UDP packets from your computer to the destination. If you want to use UDP comunication mode, it's quite complicated to find some utility for debuging under Windows. Parameters : Assign the port and IP to listen to

Send UDP broadcasts

Send and display messages or commands to and from remote device

Other parameters (in Right-click menu) Display special characters (in ASCII, HEX or DEC) Log the communication to a file Send a file to the remote device

(in Right-click menu)

Module IP

The IP address of the remote device.

The IP address of the remote device. Port

The port of the remote device where the UDP packets are sent.

The port of the remote device where the UDP packets are sent. Local port

Listen to this local port for received UDP packets.

Hercules details: Check our simple example, how you can communicate over UDP from one Hercules to next Hercules on the same PC.

By checking this checkbox the UDP "terminal" start ECHO function = it's send back every received data to the defined UDP destination.

- By checking this checkbox the UDP "terminal" start ECHO function = it's send back every received data to the defined UDP destination. UDP broadcast

By loading a special broadcast file .brf you can send broadcast packets to the network.

You can find details in specialized PDF file: Charon1_broadcast.pdf

Send button

To sent data to the device press send button on the right of the respective field or use F1, F2, F3 respectively for the first, second and third field.

Check the HEX box to send hex characters (used to send NVT commands). The ASCII characters are sent by typing #xxx (where x is a number in 0...9), $yy (where y is a hex number) or for example for line feed or for carriage return. To send the character #, $ or < type ##, $$ and << respectively.

Test mode tab

The Test mode is developed for testing all functions of HW group Ethernet devices. In fact, it's just TCP client extended with some more functions. Parameters : Assign the parameters of the connection (IP, port)

Set the TEA key and authorization code

Send and display messages or commands to and from remote device

Set and display the I/O pins of some HWg devices I/O Controller, Charon 1 module

Other parameters (in Right-click menu) Display special characters (in ASCII, HEX or DEC) Log the communication to a file

(in Right-click menu)

Module IP

The IP address of the remote device.

The IP address of the remote device. Port

The port of the remote device - 23 for Telnet, 99 for TCP configuration of HWg devices.

Open and close the TCP/IP connection with the remote device.

The TEA authorization

TEA key

Secure 16 bytes pasword. It's set on both sides, it's never going thought network.

It's defined in most of our devices as 4 groups with 4 bytes defined in HEX form. - details

To open communication with the TEA secured device, you have to cut 12 digits to your clipboard and paste it into "Authorization code" form.Than click the button with the picture of the padlock and the result will be send to the connection.

If your TEA Key is equal to the Key on the opposite side, the TCP connection is enabled. Otherwise the connection is with some timeout closed by the TCP Client (device). - details

The NVT (Network Virtual Terminal) functions

The Data I/O pins box uses NVT commands to control the I/O pins of the Charon module or the I/O Controller device. By checking on of the D0...D7 checkboxes you are setting to OFF one of the respective LEDs and by unchecking you set them to ON.

It is working only if you have switched on the NVT! or the [V: NetworkVirtualTerminal On] selection in the SETUP of the device. more

box uses NVT commands to control the I/O pins of the Charon module or the I/O Controller device. By checking on of the D0...D7 checkboxes you are setting to OFF one of the respective LEDs and by unchecking you set them to ON. It is working only if you have switched on the NVT! or the [V: NetworkVirtualTerminal On] selection in the SETUP of the device. more Inverse

The polarity of the output will change. That is check will mean ON and uncheck will mean OFF.

The polarity of the output will change. That is check will mean ON and uncheck will mean OFF. Write together and Write

Check Write together and you will send NVT commands only when you press Write button and not immediately after you check any D0 .. D1 checkbox.

Hercules details: Check our short description, how to handle with Binary I/O pins

Clicking it will read the value of the inputs and update each virtual LED of Hercules. These inputs are on the screen displayed by 8x LEDs on the left of the READ button. LED switched on = logical 0 on the input. (The display is inverted logic)

By checking it you change the polarity of the LEDs shown in the Hercules window, the virtual LEDs (that means if the virtual LEDs are OFF in the window the real LEDs are actually ON if the Inverse LED checkbox is checked).

Enables the display of outgoing NVT commands from the " Data I/O pins " section. You can see the commands that switch on/off specific outputs every time you click on the respective D0 ... D7 output.

Send button

To sent data to the device press send button on the right of the respective field or use F1, F2, F3 respectively for the first, second and third field.

Check the HEX box to send hex characters (used to send NVT commands). The ASCII characters are sent by typing #xxx (where x is a number in 0...9), $yy (where y is a hex number) or for example for line feed or for carriage return. To send the character #, $ or < type ##, $$ and << respectively.

Hercules - Right click menu

Don't miss, there is configuration menu, you can open by click to the right button of your mouse in the main window. Note: Different tabs have different features of this menu. Parameters Display special characters (in ASCII, HEX or DEC)

Log the communication to a file

Create and send a test file (HW-group format) to the device

Send a file to a remote device

Clear window from text

Word wrap



Hex enable

If checked then the characters will be displayed in hex form - {hex number}.

Example:

checked (Windows/DOS mode in Transmit EOL)

a<CR><LF>b = a<new line>b

a<CR>b = ab

a<LF>b = ab

that is it ignores <CR> and <LF> but not <CR><LF> unchecked (Windows/DOS/Linux/MAC)

a<CR><LF>b = a<new line>b

a<CR>b = a<new line>b

a<LF>b = a<new line>b

that is interprets all combinations as newline character

enable Local echo

If checked except the sent characters the local echo characters will also be displayed in pink color.

If checked except the sent characters the local echo characters will also be displayed in pink color. Delete EOL

Controls the <BS> (backspace) character.

if checked and the cursor is in the beginning of the line and <BS> is pressed then the end of the previous line is deleted and the cursor moves to the end of the other line.

If unchecked and the cursor in the beginning of the line and <BS> is pressed then the end of the previous line is not deleted and the cursor remains in the beginning of the line.

Allows to see the NVT commands received or sent. The NVT commands will be displayed in blue. If unchecked then these commands will not be displayed clearly in the Received/Sent data window.

Allows to see the NVT commands received or sent. The NVT commands will be displayed in blue. If unchecked then these commands will not be displayed clearly in the Received/Sent data window. Special chars

Displays special characters (for example CR - carriage return and LF - line feed) except the text. In ascii mode you can see that it writes the ascii names of the special characters. In hex and dec it displays the hexadecimal and decimal code of the special characters respectively. In text mode you do not see these characters.

Displays special characters (for example CR - carriage return and LF - line feed) except the text. In ascii mode you can see that it writes the ascii names of the special characters. In hex and dec it displays the hexadecimal and decimal code of the special characters respectively. In text mode you do not see these characters. Transmit EOL

Tells to the program what will be interpreted as end of line for different types of OS. For Windows the CRLF sequence will be EOL, for Unix LF and for Mac the CR character. It is important to choose the right one!

If unchecked then the text in the Received/Sent data window will be written in one line because the CR and LF chars will not be taken into account.

Log to file

You can log what is displayed on the window in a text file. After specifying the file you have to check Log enable in the same menu. If checked Overwrite log file does not append the new data to the log file but overwrites them deleting the old data.

If checked the received data will not be displayed.

Clears the window. Deletes the text displayed.



Send file (used only in the Serial tab)

Sending defined binary file to the connection..



- Test file generator

Test file generator is function dedicated for the PortStore and PortStore2 testing.. It's used mainly for working with our devices together with Received Test Data in the TCP Client menu. - detailed example & description

Other Terminals

Terminal (bray.velenje.cx/avr/terminal/)

Terminal is a simple serial port (COM) terminal emulation program. It can be used for communication with different devices such as modems, routers, embedded uC systems, GSM phones.



- Very small size (246 Kb only), only one Terminal.exe file only, no instalation required,

- Macros functions supporting HEX and special ASCII characters (10,13..),

- Support only COM1 - COM6 (You can't use COM7 or higher..), but full compatible with Virtual Serial Ports on COM1..COM6,

- Log file, send file support,

- You can control DTR & RTS outputs, but no inputs indication

Portmon is a GUI/device driver combination that monitors and displays all serial and parallel port activity on a system. It has advanced filtering and search capabilities that make it a powerful tool for exploring the way NT works, seeing how applications use ports, or tracking down problems in system or application configurations.



Easy RS-232 terminal, scan ports, binary indication and another possibilities. - Screenshot



MTTTY - Multi-Threaded TTY Sample (www.netburner.com/support/downloads.htm)

